Odisha govt hikes monthly allowance for village guards to Rs 2,500

Bhubaneswar, Jan 22 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday announced a hike in the monthly allowance for 'Grama Rakhis' (village guards) to Rs 2,500 from Rs 1,800, an official said.

In addition, the government also directed the 'Grama Rakhis' to report weekly to the police station under which they serve.

This measure ensures accountability and strengthens coordination with law enforcement authorities, he said.

Over 18,000 'Grama Rakhis' had recently staged an agitation demanding an enhancement in their allowance as they take a major responsibility for keeping the government alert on the law and order situation in rural areas. They also actively assist in crime detection and consistently support local policing efforts.

Consequently, the enhanced allowance is expected to boost their morale and further reinforce their contribution to rural security, the official said, adding that they have been appointed under provisions of the Odisha Grama Rakhi Act, 1967.