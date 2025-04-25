Odisha govt hikes uniform allowance of police personnel

Bhubaneswar, Apr 25 (PTI) The Odisha government has doubled the annual uniform allowance of police personnel in the state, an official release said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved a proposal of the Home department in this regard and also announced an increase in 'extra duty incentive' for constables, havildars, and sepoys, the release issued by the CMO said on Thursday evening.

The annual uniform allowance is increased from the level of sepoy-constable to inspector rank officers. The uniform allowance for inspectors has been increased from Rs 4,300 to Rs 8,600 and for sub-inspectors from Rs 4,200 to Rs 8,400.

For assistant sub-inspectors, the uniform allowance has been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000, for havildars, constables, and sepoys, from Rs 5,900 to Rs 11,800. This will also be applicable for ex-Army personnel in the Special Striking Force.

This apart, the government also increased the annual extra duty incentive for constables, sepoys, and personnel of equivalent ranks to Rs 25,000 and for havildars and personnel of equivalent ranks to Rs 30,000 annually, it said.

Several police associations expressed their gratitude towards the chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The CM told them to contribute to improving the law and order situation in the state. "We want to make Odisha a peaceful state in the country," he said.

The chief minister also asked the personnel to ensure that FIRs are registred promptly and investigations conducted promptly. "Presently, around 16,000 posts in the state police force remain vacant and a decision has been made to create an additional 16,059 new posts," Majhi said. PTI AAM AAM RG