Odisha govt issues guidelines for 'Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha' scheme

Bhubaneswar, Jan 30 (PTI) The Odisha government has issued guidelines for the recently announced scheme—'Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha' (BGBO) for taking up various sustainable developmental projects for inclusive growth in rural Odisha.

The BJP government has announced the BGBO scheme replacing the 'Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha' (AONO) scheme launched by the previous BJD government. The government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 1,000 crore under the scheme for the financial year 2024-25.

Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department secretary Girish S N has recently issued the guidelines to collectors, which was shared with media on Thursday.

As per the guidelines, the new scheme has the provision to take up various sustainable rural infrastructure developmental projects including roads, bridges, school buildings, civic amenities, sports, etc.

A maximum of 35 per cent of the total allotted funds can be utilised for road projects while 40 per cent of the allocation will be earmarked for blocks that come under the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), it said.

The incomplete projects under the 'Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha' scheme in which a minimum 20 per cent expenditure has been incurred can also be taken up and will be completed under the new scheme, the secretary said.

Gram sabha will prepare a need-based five-year perspective plan by February 14 and on the basis of which, an annual action plan for each financial year will be prepared by the blocks by February 18.

The project submitted by the gram panchayats will be scrutinised by a technical committee at block level and the panchayat samiti will recommend the scrutinised project list to the district collector for final approval before February 20.

A dedicated web-based MIS and mobile app will also be developed for real-time monitoring of projects, he said.

Commenting on the new scheme, senior BJD leader Badri Narayan Patra said, "There is no point in changing the name of the previous government's scheme and issuing other guidelines. The same work could have been taken up under the previous scheme." The BJP government is now seven months old. So, it should launch new schemes and programmes to move forward instead of blaming the previous one, he said.

Congress MLA Nilamadhab Hikaka said both BJD and BJP are two sides of the same coin and they were running coalition governments for nine years (2000 to 2009). "Like the BJD, the BJP government is also hoodwinking the people of Odisha by making false promises," he alleged.

Reacting to the statements of opposition leaders, BJP legislator Saroj Padhi said, "They have become flustered as the BJP government has been launching new schemes. So they are making such statements.

The previous BJD government was "deep in corruption" in the name of 5T (transformative initiative) and did nothing for the development of rural people, Padhi alleged. PTI BBM BBM RG