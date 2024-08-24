Odisha govt issues memoranda to 2 IPS officers over imputation cases

Bhubaneswar, Aug 24 (PTI) The Odisha government has issued memoranda to senior IPS officers D S Kutey and Ashish Kumar Singh over cases of imputation.

It asked them to submit their defence in writing within 30 days, failing which inquiry will be held ex parte. The memoranda were issued by the Home Department to Singh on August 6 and Kutey on August 21.

While Kutey was the special secretary to the then chief minister, Singh was in the former CM's security. Now, both the officers are working as the OSDs in the Home Department. Both officers were very influential during the BJD government led by Naveen Patnaik.

While Kutey was accused of interfering in the election matters and suspended and later reinstated in the service as per the recommendation of the Election Commission of India, Singh allegedly misrepresented facts regarding his health and availed leave during the polls.

The memorandum to Kutey said, "He is directed to submit within 30 days of the receipt of this memorandum, a written statement of his defence and also to state whether he desires to be heard in person." "He is further informed that an inquiry will be held only in respect of those articles of charges as are not admitted. He should, therefore, specifically admit or deny each article of charges. It is proposed to take action against him as per Rule-8 of AIS (All India Service) (D&A) Rules, 1969," it added.

Kutey has been accused of asking Chanchal Rana, IAS, District Election Officer and Collector, Khurda and police officers to get a contesting candidate arrested on the day of polling on May 25, 2024.

"Thus, D S Kutey had unduly interfered in the conduct of election during Simultaneous General Election-2024... this action is certainly an act of undue interference in the election process by misuse of his power and position," it said.

This type of interference by D S Kutey with the election machinery violates Rule-S (4) of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968 as well as the Model Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission of India, the memorandum stated.

A similar memorandum was also issued in the name of Singh.

In April, the ECI removed Singh from the post of IG (central range) to a non-election related post following which he was posted as IG (CM security).

The poll panel also recommended action against Singh in June for allegedly misrepresenting facts regarding his health. He was directed to appear before a board of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar for a health check-up following complaints from the BJP that he was working in favour of the BJD in the polls despite being on sick leave (May 4 to June 2).

He was later removed from the post of Inspector General of Police (chief minister's security) and posted as OSD, Home Department, on July 11.