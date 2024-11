Bhubaneswar, Nov 9 (PTI) The Odisha government on Saturday lifted the ban on recruitment of home guards in the state, a CMO release said.

The ban was withdrawn following the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. With this, the vacant posts of home guards in the state can be filled soon, the release said.

As many as 2,369 posts of home guards are lying vacant. Of the sanctioned 17,675 posts, 15,306 home guards are working, it added. PTI AAM AAM RG