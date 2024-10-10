Odisha govt names senior officers as in charge of 16 aspirational districts

Bhubaneswar, Oct 10 (PTI) The Odisha government named 15 senior officers in charge of aspirational districts under a NITI Aayog programme to ensure the development of backward areas in the state.

These senior officers will review the progress of the developmental schemes in these districts.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the Planning and Convergence Department said the concerned officer will ensure that the programmes are properly implemented at the ground level.

IAS officer Hemant Sharma was named the secretary in charge for Keonjhar district, Sushil Kumar Lohani for Kalahandi, Bishnupada Sethi for Malkangiri, Chithra Arumugam for Koraput, Saswat Mishra for Bargarh, Usha Padhee for Kandhamal and Vir Vikram Yadav for Bolangir.

IAS officer Vishal Kumar Dev was named in charge for Nuapada, Sanjay Kumar Singh for Mayurbhanj, Subha Sarma for Gajapati and Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma for Nabarangpur.

IAS officer Shalini Pandit was given the responsibility of Rayagada, Aswathy S of Sundargarh, Arvind Agrawal of Sambalpur, N Thirumala Naik of Nayagarh and Sudhansu Mohan Samal of Dhenkanal. PTI AAM AAM SOM