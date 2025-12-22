Odisha govt notifies creation of 24 new NACs in 14 districts

Bhubaneswar, Dec 22 (PTI) The Odisha government on Monday issued final notifications for creation of 24 new notified area councils (NACs) in 14 districts.

Earlier, the Housing and Urban Development department had issued a draft notification seeking objections and suggestions from the people likely to be affected by the move.

With the creation of the new NACs, the total number of councils has increased to 86.

The department has also issued draft notifications for the upgrade of five NACs to municipalities, along with details of villages that to be included within the urban local bodies, an official said.

Stakeholders have been requested to submit objections and suggestions through their respective district collectors within 30 days, the officer told PTI.

Apart from 86 NACs, the state has 48 municipalities and five municipal corporations. PTI BBM BBM MNB