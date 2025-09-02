Odisha govt officer arrested for misappropriation of Rs 4 cr funds

Bhubaneswar, Sep 2 (PTI) Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer Madhusmita Singh was arrested on Tuesday for her alleged involvement in misappropriation of government funds worth Rs 4 crore, officials said.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha police, which is investigating the case, has arrested Singh from her house at Mankadakendia in Khunta police station area of Mayurbhanj district, the officials said.

On August 30, Singh was suspended from her service as Tahasildar of Jamada in Mayurbhanj district after she was booked in corruption allegations.

On the basis of a written complaint of Gourav Pradhan, the executive officer, Belpahar Municipality in Jharsuguda district, a case has been registered at Belpahar police station against accountant Bibhuti Sahoo and sanitation expert Soumya Biswa Ranjan Mahali for irregularities in respect of funds allotted under a scheme and under the 15th Final Commission, an officer of the EOW said.

Earlier, the accountant was arrested in this case.

The funds allotted under the scheme were meant for earmarked expenditures, but it was utilised otherwise instead without any supportive document and proper mandate, he said.

Later, the EOW took over the case. The police, during the investigation, found the alleged involvement of Singh, who was the executive officer of Belpahar Municipality from October 4, 2023, to May 31, 2025.

As per norms, the amount should be spent on construction/ renovation work of the roads, drains etc. However, it was spent instead on beautification and decorative works. Even though the expenditures are not supported by proper documentation, the police officer said. PTI BBM NN