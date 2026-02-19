Odisha govt officer suspended over corruption charges

Bhubaneswar, Feb 19 (PTI) The Odisha government has suspended a state administrative service officer for allegedly being involved in corruption, an official statement said.

The Odisha Administrative Service officer was working as a Tahsildar of Padmapur in Bargarh district, it said.

Noting that the action was taken on the basis of a report submitted by the district collector, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said, “Corruption of any kind will not be tolerated in the department." Last week, after taking charge of the department, Additional Chief Secretary Arabinda Padhee, in a letter to all the officials, had cautioned that stringent action would be taken against tainted officers.

He mentioned that the department adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption.