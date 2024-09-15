Odisha govt organises 'Subhadra Swagat padayatra' in 10,000 places

Bhubaneswar, Sep 15 (PTI) The Odisha government on Sunday launched 'Subhadra Swagat' padayatra across the state, ahead of the launch of 'Subhadra' yojana by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who is also in charge of Women and Child Development department, launched the programme here and said the objective of this padayatra is the create awareness among women about the Subhadra Yojana and welcome the scheme at the village level.

Stating that the padayatras are being organised at every gram panchayat under the supervision of the gram panchayat level federation (GPLF) leaders, Parida launched the scheme here.

The padayatra also attended by Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and Mission Shakti secretary Shalini Pandit, commenced from Giri Durga Temple and culminated at Rama Devi Women’s University in the city.

The Mission Shakti Department and Women and Child Welfare Department has been organising the event in 10,000 places on Sunday.

Parida said around 60 lakh women have so far registered under the Subhadra scheme. Those who complete the process by September 15 will receive the first instalment of financial assistance on September 17, coinciding with the launch of the scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said all the eligible beneficiaries will be covered under the scheme.

Subhadra yojana is a women centric scheme under which at least 1 crore women will get financial assistance of Rs 50,000 over a period of five years. The beneficiaries will get Rs 10,000 in two instalments in a year. PTI AAM AAM RG