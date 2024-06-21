Odisha govt partially lifts curfew from Balasore town

Balasore, Jun 21 (PTI) With improvement in situation, the Odisha government on Friday partially lifted curfew from Balasore town, which was rocked by a group clash.

The Balasore district administration completely lifted curfew from Industrial Police Station area even as the prohibitory orders remained enforced in Sahadevkunta and Town police station areas till midnight of June 22.

"However, curfew will be relaxed from 5 am to 2 pm on June 22, during which all commercial establishments and routine services are allowed to operate," Balasore Collector Ashish Thakare told reporters here.

Stating that 65 people have been arrested so far on the charges of rioting and violating curfew orders, Thakare said that WiFi internet services will be restored in the town on Saturday but mobile internet services will continue to remain suspended.

Educational institutions in Balasore Municipality area will, however, remain closed on Saturday, he said.

Meanwhile, people in Balasore town bought essential items during six hours of curfew relaxation on Friday.

The curfew was clamped on Monday night following a group clash in which 10 people were injured in stone-pelting.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has appealed to the people to maintain peace.

Though people were allowed in marketplaces, the administration kept a vigil to prevent public gatherings and large-scale movement of people during the curfew relaxation period.

Meanwhile, six companies of central forces have been deployed in sensitive pockets in Balasore Municipality area, an official said.

Apart from central forces, around 40 platoons (1 platoon comprises 30 personnel) of state armed forces have been deployed in the town, Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said. PTI COR AAM RG AAM ACD