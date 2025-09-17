Odisha govt plants more than 1 crore saplings on PM's 75th birthday

Bhubaneswar, Sep 17 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday planted more than one crore saplings as a mark of the state's gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 75 on September 17.

This was announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi through a social media post. He said that the target of planting 75 lakh saplings on Wednesday was achieved at 1.33 pm.

Majhi in a post on X said: "As of 2:16 pm today, our collective efforts have successfully resulted in the plantation of 1,00,21,236 saplings. Sincere gratitude and congratulations to all involved." Total by 2.16 pm - 1,00,21,236 saplings planted in 41,080 sites in 30 districts of the state. Sundergarh district planted the highest saplings at 9,68,440, followed by Koraput 8,59,237, Keonjhar 7,87,398, he said.

Around 25 lakh people, including industries and the armed forces, also made it possible, an official said.

"The trees being planted today - each tree is a testament to our resolve for a green and beautiful Odisha, each tree is to thank Modi ji's love for Odisha, his reverence, and his commitment to Odisha's development. Today's campaign has united our entire society for the environment," Majhi said, adding that in the days to come, this campaign will become even more widespread.

The chief minister said it will have a positive impact on the environment and will carry the testament of Modi ji's leadership and resolve, as well as our responsibility, for the safety of our future generations.

"The picture and video of plantations were uploaded on 'Meri LiFE' portal. The progress of plantation was being tracked easily through the portal. All participants were requested to upload photos of their plantation activities on the portal," a forest department official said, adding that the plantation drive is being conducted under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign-2.

While Majhi joined the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' programme at Ekamra College campus, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan planted saplings in the Sainik School campus in Sambalpur on the occasion. He said more than 4.5 lakh saplings will be planted in Sambalpur during 'Seva Paksha'.

BJP vice-president and MP Baijayant Panda joined the plantation programme at Pentha, a seaside village in Kendrapara district.

Meanwhile, Majhi also participated in a cleanliness drive under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in Master Canteen area of Bhubaneswar on the occasion of Modi's 75th birthday.

Senior BJP leaders, including Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal and state BJP in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, also joined the campaign and picked up brooms to clean the streets along with party workers.

Majhi described September 17 as a moment of 'national pride' and recalled Modi's previous visit to the state.

"Last year on this day, the Prime Minister celebrated his birthday in Odisha by eating 'Kheer' made by a tribal woman in Gadakana area. He also launched the 'Subhadra Yojana' on that day," Majhi said.

He said the campaigns like 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and 'Swachhata Hi Seva' reflect the government's vision to ensure clean environment, women's health, and family safety. PTI AAM AAM RG