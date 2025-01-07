Odisha govt prepared to tackle any situation, health official on HMPV

Bhubaneswar, Jan 6 (PTI) Amid reports of the detection of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections in parts of the country, the Odisha government on Monday said it is prepared to tackle any such situation.

Advertisment

Speaking to media persons, state public health director Nilakantha Mishra said, “There is no need to panic as the Centre has not issued any advisory so far. Still, we are prepared to tackle the situation at any point of time.” The state has strengthened the disease surveillance system, especially influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), he said.

Mishra said, “If there is a rise in the number of cough and cold cases in an area, we ensure that the person concerned undergoes tests and gets treatment.” The state has learnt a lesson from the Covid-19 pandemic and the health system has been strengthened and better equipped, he said.

The HMPV infection was first detected in 2001 in the Netherlands and several cases were earlier found in parts of India, Mishra said, adding, “this is a moderately transmissible virus.” PTI BBM BBM BDC