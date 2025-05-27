Odisha govt puts districts on alert after forecast of heavy rains

Bhubaneswar, May 27 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday put all districts on alert after the IMD predicted heavy rains under the influence of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which is also likely to expedite the arrival of the southwest monsoon in the state.

The monsoon is expected to arrive in Odisha in two-three days due to activation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, said Manorama Mohanty, the director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

"Conditions are now favourable for the arrival of the south-west monsoon in Odisha," she said.

"Entire Odisha will receive rainfall on Wednesday, and five districts will get heavy to very heavy rainfall," she added.

The IMD has issued an 'Orange' alert, notifying people to be prepared to take action, for heavy to very heavy rain in Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Cuttack, Koraput and Rayagada.

A 'Yellow' alert, asking people to be aware, was issued for the rest of the 25 districts.

In a statement, the IMD said that under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast at 8.30 am.

It is likely to move slowly northwards and become more marked during the next 48 hours.

The Special Relief Commissioner's Office directed the district administrations to be ready to face any eventuality and report damage caused by thunderstorms, whirlwinds, hailstorms, lightning and rainfall immediately.

The advice for fishermen should be strictly implemented, it said.

The IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the deep sea between May 29 and June 1. PTI AAM AAM SOM