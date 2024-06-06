Odisha govt reassures public amid confusion over Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana continuity

Bhubaneswar, Jun 6 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday assured that Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) cardholders will continue to receive treatment amid allegations that some private hospitals were denying cashless services to beneficiaries during the transition period.

The confusion arose following the BJP's announcement that it would implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme and replace BSKY once it forms the state government.

As the BJP was poised to take power in Odisha, some hospitals reportedly began refusing to honour BSKY benefits to patients, sources claimed.

Chief secretary P K Jena reassured that BSKY cardholders will continue to receive treatment at empaneled hospitals.

According to available data, on June 4, empaneled hospitals booked treatment packages for over 5,800 patients, and on June 5, treatment packages were booked for more than 5,389 patients.

"The MoUs on BSKY signed with empaneled hospitals remain in force," Jena said, adding that the government has instructed all empaneled hospitals to continue providing treatment as usual.

"The health and family welfare department has clarified that the BSKY scheme remains active with approved budgetary support. Hospitals are to ensure that patients do not face any difficulty or disruption in availing services," an official statement said.

Jena said people being denied treatment at any hospital under BSYK can register their complaints by calling the health department's helpline 104. He underscored that hospitals found violating government orders will face strict consequences.

Meanwhile, Governor Raghubar Das expressed deep concern over media reports regarding the confusion over BSKY health cards and that beneficiaries are being deprived of health services.

Das has asked Jena to take appropriate steps immediately so that no confusion regarding BSKY arises and beneficiaries get uninterrupted healthcare services.

Sources said some private hospitals fear that the scheme may be discontinued and their dues may not be cleared due to the change in government. PTI AAM AAM MNB