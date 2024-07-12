Odisha govt received over 12,000 public suggestions for 2024-25 state budget: CM

Bhubaneswar, Jul 12 (PTI) The Odisha government has received over 12,000 public suggestions for the 2024-25 state budget, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, Majhi, who also holds the finance portfolio, said a full-fledged budget for 2024-25 is scheduled to be tabled in the assembly on July 25.

Earlier in the day, the CM chaired a pre-budget meeting here with representatives from different organisations, experts and former state finance ministers.

The Finance Department had sought suggestions from public and members of civil society organisations, advocacy groups and other stakeholders.

“As a people’s government, we give prime importance to public opinion. Accordingly, suggestions were sought from people for preparation of the budget,” he said.

Noting that his government received over 12,000 suggestions, which is “six times” more than last year, Majhi said such large participation of people in the budget preparation process is extremely encouraging for the department.

The state government will do its best to reflect all the suggestions in the budget and try to meet the aspiration of people, the chief minister said.

“The people’s budget will definitely help in building a new Odisha in the coming days,” he added. PTI BBM RBT