Odisha govt relieves child welfare officer from duty for denying leave to pregnant woman employee

Bhubaneswar, Oct 30 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday relieved a Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) from duty to ensure an impartial probe into allegations that she denied a pregnant woman employee leave, resulting in the loss of her unborn child due to severe labour pains.

In a post on X, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said Snehalata Sahoo, the CDPO of Derabish block in Kendrapara district, has been relieved of her duties for an impartial investigation into allegations made by Barsha Priyadarshini, a 26-year-old clerk in the Women and Child Development (W&CD) Department.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Barsha, who was in her seventh month of pregnancy, alleged that she lost her child in the womb after being denied leave despite experiencing labour pains at her office on October 25.

She alleged that both CDPO Sahoo and other officials ignored her pleas for assistance to get to a hospital. Barsha also claimed that Sahoo mistreated her.

Eventually, Barsha's relatives took her to a private hospital in Kendrapara, where an ultrasound confirmed that her baby had died.

Accusing Sahoo of "mental harassment and gross negligence", Barsha filed a written complaint with the district collector, calling for strict action against her.

Parida, who oversees the W&CD Department, said appropriate action will be taken once the investigation report is received. The district collector has been instructed to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter.

The Kendrapara district administration has already directed the District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) to submit a report after investigating the matter.

The CDPO claimed she was unaware of Barsha's suffering. PTI BBM BBM MNB