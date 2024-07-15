Odisha govt revokes suspension of IPS officer D S Kutey

Bhubaneswar, Jul 15 (PTI) The Odisha government on Monday revoked the suspension of senior IPS officer D S Kutey and posted him as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Home Department.

The state government also transferred and posted Resident Commissioner of Odisha Bhawan in New Delhi, Ravi Kant, as Officer on Special Duty, Home Department, according to an official notification.

Kant, a 1998-batch IAS officer, was the first appointee to the Resident Commissioner post at Odisha Bhawan, it said.

Kutey was placed under suspension on May 20, 2024 for “unduly interfering in conduct of elections”, it added. PTI AAM RBT