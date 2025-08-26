Odisha govt seeks governor’s intervention to complete dam projects in Jharkhand

Bhubaneswar, Aug 26 (PTI) Hit by frequent floods in north Odisha due to alleged unregulated flow of water from neighbouring Jharkhand, the Odisha government on Tuesday urged Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati to intervene into the matter and take measure to complete the Chandil Dam and Galudih Barrage projects across the Subarnarekha river.

The state government’s concern was apprised to Kambhampati by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, who updated the governor regarding the ongoing floods in north Odisha.

“We have sought the governor’s intervention to take up the matter with the Jharkhand government and ensure completion of dam and barrage projects so that the flood could be controlled in the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Bhadrak,” the minister told reporters after meeting Kambhampati.

The minister pointed out that even as there was no rain in the state, certain north Odisha districts, particularly Balasore, are inundated by water of the Subarnarekha river.

“This is the sixth flood in the river Subarnarekha since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1. As the Chandli dam project is not completed, we have no such mechanism to control the flood in the downstream districts including Balasore,” he said.

Pujari said, every time there is a flood in the Subararekha river, thousands of agricultural lands get inundated and famers suffer crop loss. There should be a mechanism to control flood in the north Odisha, he said.

The minister also said that on an earlier occasion, he has drawn the attention of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard and requested him to take steps for completing the dam projects in Jharkhahnd in order to save north Odisha from flood fury.

Sources in the Water Resources department said that way back in 1978, the Subarnarekha Multipurpose Project was launched through a common agreement and joint sponsorship of the governments of three states - Bihar (now Jharkhand), Odisha and West Bengal. The main components of the project were Chandil Dam and Galudih Barrage across the Subarnarekha, Icha Dam and Kharkhai Barrage across the Kharkai and associated canal network.

Originating from Piska near Ranchi, the river Subarnarekha traverses 395 kilometers through Jharkhand, West Benegal and Odisha before ending at Talsari in Balasore district.

“However, the project could not be completed due to lack of coordination among states. Though the Odisha government was prepared to fund its share for the projects, the work on Chandli dam remained incomplete. Therefore, we requested the Governor to take up the matter,” Pujari said.

Meanwhile, Governor Kambhampati urged the Revenue and Disaster Management Department to remain vigilant and ensure zero casualties amid the prevailing flood situation in several districts of the state. “The best thing we can do is to prioritize human life,” Kambhampati said, calling for proactive steps to protect people during floods.

In the review meeting, the governor suggested constructing barrages and diverting surplus water for better utilization.

“If surplus water is diverted to a nearby village, it can be used for irrigation and other purposes. This initiative will also help mitigate flood situations,” Kambhampati said.

“Highlighting long-term strategies, the governor has proposed interlinking of water basins across states. He explained that linking water systems can divert excess water from flood-prone regions to water-deficient areas, thereby reducing flood risks, improving irrigation, recharging groundwater, ensuring drinking water supply, and supporting rural livelihoods.

“The governor also asked to have a strategy paper and studies done periodically on Interlinking and Intralinking of River Systems,” a statement issued by Raj Bhavan said. PTI AAM NN