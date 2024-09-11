Odisha govt sets target for establishment of 200 'goshalas' over next 5 yrs

Bhubaneswar, Sep 11 (PTI) The BJP government in Odisha has set a target for the establishment of over 200 'goshalas' over the next five years and is providing up to 90 per cent subsidy to private entities for the purpose, state minister Gokulananda Mallik informed the assembly on Wednesday.

Addressing the House during the Question Hour, Mallik, the state fisheries and animal resources development minister, said that the BJP had promised in its election manifesto that 200 new goshalas would be opened.

He requested all the 147 MLAs in the assembly cutting across party lines to set up at least one goshala each.

One can avail of around 90 per cent subsidy for establishing a goshala. Besides, the government is providing a food subsidy of Rs 54 per day per cattle, he said.

Later, in a written statement, the minister said 94 private and one government-run goshala have been established in 70 blocks of 28 districts in the state.

The state government has been providing financial assistance (90 per cent of actual cost) to animal welfare organisations and urban local bodies (ULBs) for setting up goshalas, he said.

Besides, the government has made a provision for financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh for a stray cattle shelter or goshala of unit size of 50 animals, the minister stated.

The government is providing one-time capital grant of Rs 36 lakh for setting up a goshala for a unit size of 100 cattle and Rs 52 lakh for a unit of 150 animals.

Financial assistance of Rs 20,000 per annum will be provided to a goshala to maintain one adult cattle of 350 kg body weight, he added.

There are around 1.52 lakh stray cattle in the state, according to the livestock census 2019.

Official sources said that these animals lead a miserable life due to lack of proper feeding and healthcare measures and very often suffer accidental injuries, because of which the government had come up with the scheme to provide assistance for setting up goshalas. PTI BBM BBM ACD