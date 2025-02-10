Odisha govt show-causes cricket assn over power disruption during Barabati ODI

Bhubaneswar, Feb 10 (PTI) Embarrassed over floodlight failure leading to disruption of the second ODI between India and England at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, the state government on Monday issued a show cause notice to Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), seeking a reply within 10 days.

The Sunday match was disrupted for around 30 minutes as floodlights in one of the towers were not functioning.

The opposition BJD held the state government equally responsible for the fiasco and demanded resignation of Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

In a letter to OCA secretary Sanjay Behera, Odisha's Sports Director Siddhartha Das said, "The OCA is hereby directed to submit a detailed explanation for the cause of disruption and identify the persons/agencies that were responsible for such lapses and outline the measures taken to prevent similar incidents in the future." The findings must be submitted within 10 days upon receipt of this letter, the sports department said.

Speaking to reporters, Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said stringent action would be taken against the persons responsible for the incident and even suggested the arrest of those found guilty.

"This (match disruption due to floodlight failure) is a serious matter and has hurt the sports lovers across the state and pained us. Therefore, the sports department has issued a show cause notice to the OCA. They have sub-committees to look after different aspects.

"Earlier, we had also reviewed the preparations twice to streamline the system. Still, it is yet to be found out as to which committee was in charge of the floodlight and why the backup generator could not reach the place at the appropriate time," the minister said.

Stating that power disruption is not unusual in such matches, the minister said it is important to know as to why electricity was not restored immediately by activating the backup generator.

The minister, however, thanked the OCA for proper crowd management.

OCA secretary Sanjay Behera had told reporters on Sunday that the backup generators could not reach the floodlight tower immediately because the players' bus was parked near it.

"The driver was not in the bus and he was called up and asked to remove the vehicle after which the generators could reach the tower and the power was restored," Behera had said.

Opposition parties of Odisha slammed the organisers for the incident.

The BJD said in a statement that the Bababati power disruption has caused embarrassment for Odisha in front of the global sports community.

“After a gap of nearly six years, Odisha hosted an international cricket match. The failure in organising this prestigious event falls under the responsibility of the OCA and the state government, who were entrusted with the task,” the party said in a statement.

“We demand the resignation of Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj for bringing a bad name for Odisha,” BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said.

Condemning the incident, senior Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati said his party will raise the matter in the upcoming budget session of the Assembly. PTI AAM ACD AAM NN