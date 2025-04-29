Odisha govt signs MoU with Gates Foundation for promoting inclusive agriculture transformation

Bhubaneswar, Apr 29 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday signed an MoU with the Gates Foundation for promoting inclusive agriculture transformation in the state.

The strategic partnership, anchored by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment (DAFE) and the Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department (FARDD), will drive science-based, ground-level interventions to promote climate-smart agriculture, officials said.

The collaboration will feature AI-enabled use cases, precision agriculture, climate-smart innovations, and look to enhance productivity of dairy and fisheries.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said the state government has been in partnership with the Gates Foundation since 2017. This is the third MoU the state has signed with the Foundation, he said.

The agreement is also aimed at doubling the income of farmers by adopting climate-resilient agricultural activities, he said.

The alliance will serve as a catalyst that will bring together the best of innovation and farmer adoption at scale, placing Odisha at the forefront of sustainable agricultural growth, said Alkesh Wadhwani, Director-Poverty Alleviation, Gates Foundation.

During the event, the state government and the Gates Foundation also launched the ‘Climate Smart Agriculture Alliance Odisha’.

It will serve as a collaborative platform bringing together government agencies, research institutions, start-ups, civil societies, NGOs, farmer institutions, and the private sectors to accelerate climate-smart technology, strategy adoption and innovation, the officials said. PTI BBM RBT