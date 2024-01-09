Odisha govt signs pact with NDDB for vaccine production

Bhubaneswar, Jan 9 (PTI) The Odisha government has signed an MoU with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for establishing a facility for production of anthrax and ENT vaccines in Ganjam district.

The agreement for the Rs 52-crore facility to be set up at the satellite unit of Odisha Biological Products Institute in Berhampur, was signed on Monday.

“This will make Odisha self-sufficient in production of anthrax and enterotoxaemia vaccine. Apart from meeting its own requirement, it will also be able to supply vaccines to other states,” Odisha minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said.

At present, the existing satellite unit of OBPI produces 22 lakh doses of Anthrax Spore Vaccine (ASV) and 14 lakh doses of Enterotoxaemia Vaccine (ENTV) annually through conventional methods, officials said.

Once operational, the facility can produce 2 crore and 50 lakh doses of ENTV and ASV vaccines, respectively, they said.

The construction work of the laboratory will be completed within 36 months, the officials added. PTI BBM RBT