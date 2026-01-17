Odisha govt signs pact with NIEPID to strengthen support for persons with intellectual disabilities

Bhubaneswar, Jan 17 (PTI) The Odisha government and the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID) have inked a pact to strengthen early identification, education, capacity building and community awareness for persons with intellectual disabilities across the state.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday by the state’s Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) for establishing a structured collaboration for implementing NIEPID-developed curriculum frameworks in state-run special schools.

The partnership aims to enhance the quality of educational and developmental services for children with intellectual disabilities through expert support, training, and continuous monitoring, an official statement said.

According to provisions of the MoU, both institutions will work jointly in areas including early identification and intervention, capacity building of special educators, caregivers and frontline workers, curriculum implementation, research, documentation, and community awareness to promote inclusion and reduce stigma.

As part of the collaboration, training programmes, development of resource materials, digital learning content, and expert monitoring will be undertaken.

The MoU will remain in force for a period of three years and may be extended upon mutual consent, it said. PTI AAM AAM MNB