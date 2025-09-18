Odisha govt spent over Rs 380 cr on advertisement in last 3 years: CM

Bhubaneswar, Sep 18 (PTI) The Odisha government spent a total of Rs 380.95 crore on advertisement during the last three financial years, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Thursday.

While replying to a question by Congress MLA Sofia Firdous in the assembly, Majhi said an expenditure of Rs 86.28 crore was made on advertisement during 2022-23, while it went up to Rs 186.60 crore during the election year 2023-24.

The Odisha government spent Rs 108.06 crore for advertising during the 2024-25 fiscal, he said.

During the three financial years, the highest amount of Rs 344.30 crore was utilised for newspaper advertisements, while Rs 20.23 crore and Rs 16.41 crore were spent on it for electronic media and hoardings, the CM said.

“These advertisements have been issued to propagate the benefits available under different schemes funded by the government, state and central,” Majhi said. PTI BBM RBT