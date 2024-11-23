Odisha govt starts preparations for Murmu's 5-day visit to state from Dec 3

Bhubaneswar, Nov 23 (PTI) With President Droupadi Murmu scheduled to embark on a five-day visit to Odisha from December 3, the state government has started preparations for her visit.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja on Friday held a high-level meeting with DGP Y B Khurania, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satyabrat Sahu to review the preparations of the visit.

A control room operated by the Home Department will coordinate all activities during the President’s visit, an official release said.

According to the itinerary, Murmu will arrive in Bhubaneswar on December 3 by a special Indian Air Force flight and unveil a statue of Pandit Raghunath Murmu at Niladri Vihar here in the evening.

On December 4 she will visit the Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri for darshan and attend the 75th-anniversary celebration of Gopabandhu Ayurveda College.

The President will also witness a naval strength demonstration by the Indian Navy at the Puri Blue Flag beach on December 4.

On December 5 the President will attend the 40th convocation of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology in Bhubaneswar and inaugurate the new judicial court complex later in the day.

On December 6 she will pay homage to the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at AG Chhak in Bhubaneswar on his death anniversary and then proceed to Mayurbhanj via Kalaikunda Airport in West Bengal.

Upon her arrival in Mayurbhanj, Murmu will interact with students and teachers at Uparbeda Government Higher Secondary School, engage with villagers at her former residence, and flag off a vehicle donated by the SLS Trust Board for the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Rairangpur.

Murmu will also visit the local women's college and perform puja and aarti at the Punyeshwar Mahadev Temple.

On December 7 the President will travel to Bangriposhi to lay the foundation stone for several railway projects and development initiatives, including the Rairangpur Tribal Research Centre and the Sub-Divisional Hospital. After completing her engagements, she will return to New Delhi via Kalaikunda Airport. PTI AAM AAM RG