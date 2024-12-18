Odisha govt suspends assistant collector-rank officer for misbehaving with woman employee

Bhubaneswar, Dec 18 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday suspended a senior officer for allegedly misbehaving with a woman employee, an official release issued by the revenue and disaster management (RD&M) department said.

The accused officer has been identified as assistant collector UC Lenka, who was working at the collector's office in Jagatsinghpur district. The woman, also employed at the same office, reportedly faced misbehaviour from the officer on April 10, according to the statement.

The woman had lodged complaints of both physical and mental torture by the officer, the release added.

"The officer was placed under suspension by R&DM minister Suresh Pujari based on the reports from the district grievance committee and the district collector," the note said.

It also mentioned that the minister has ordered a woman investigating officer and a woman marshaling officer to complete the departmental inquiry within three months.

Pujari said, "Our government is committed to women empowerment and does not tolerate any violence or atrocity against women." PTI AAM AAM MNB