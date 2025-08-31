Odisha govt suspends officer accused of misappropriation of funds

Bhubaneswar, Aug 31 (PTI) Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer Madhusmita Singh was suspended for her alleged involvement in misappropriation of government funds, officials said on Sunday.

In her last assignment, Singh was the tahasildar of Jamada in Mayurbhanj district, they said.

"The governor of Odisha, in exercise of the powers conferred... Hereby places Madhusmita Singh, OAS-A (junior branch), ex-executive officer, Belpahar Municipality, dist-Jharsuguda under suspension with immediate effect," according to an order issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department on Saturday.

During her tenure as the executive officer of Belpahar Municipality, she was allegedly involved in misappropriation of public funds, which is now being investigated by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch, officials said. PTI BBM BBM SOM