Odisha govt suspends DIG Rajesh Pandit for 'misconduct'

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday suspended senior IPS officer Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao for allegedly misusing his position, an official statement said.

Uttamrao, a 2007 batch IPS officer, was serving as DIG, Fire Services & Home Guards, Odisha.

"A complaint has been received, alleging that Pandit has disgraced the dignity of his position by misusing his power last Saturday (July 27) night," said the statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

After returning from his four-day visit to New Delhi on Monday evening, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took immediate action, it said.

Majhi ordered the department concerned to immediately suspend the "errant senior police officer and take appropriate action against him".

"Following his order, he has been suspended," the statement added.