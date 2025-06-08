Odisha govt to ban non-veg food, liquor near Jagannath temple in Puri: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Jun 8 (PTI) The Odisha government will ban the sale of non-vegetarian food and liquor within a 2-km radius of the Jagannath temple in Puri, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, he said the decision is part of the state government's broader initiative to preserve the sanctity of the holy town.

"A complete ban on the sale of meat and liquor, including in bars, within a 2-km radius of the Jagannath temple will be enforced," said Harichandan, who is also the excise minister.

"There will be no liquor shop or bar on the Grand Road. Besides, sale of meat and non-veg items will also be banned on the Grand Road, which connects Jagannath temple to Gundicha temple," he said.

However, the minister did not state when the ban would come into force.

He said the government was also planning to bring uniformity in the height and facade of all buildings along the Grand Road.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) earlier urged the Housing and Urban Development Department to frame norms for uniform architectural designs for buildings around the temple. PTI BBM BBM SOM