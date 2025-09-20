Odisha govt to build new state secretariat: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Sep 20 (PTI) The Odisha government has initiated steps for the construction of a new state secretariat building in Bhubaneswar, Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan told the assembly on Saturday.

He said the Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) has been directed to prepare the master plan for the new Lok Seva building.

"Once the plan is approved, the budgetary requirement will be estimated and will be sent to the government for approval," he said, replying to a query from BJD MLA Subasini Jena.

The current Lok Seva Bhavan is 68 years old, and has inadequate parking provisions, he said.

The existing state secretariat building was inaugurated by then Union Home Minister Govind Ballav Panthon on November 12, 1959, in the presence of the then CM Harekrushna Mahatab.

It was renamed the Lok Seva Bhawan in 2019 by the previous Naveen Patnaik government.

The three-storey building houses the offices of the chief minister, deputy CMs, ministers and the chief secretary. Over 30 departments are also functioning from here.

Harichandan also said a second bridge will be constructed at Trisulia, connecting Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

"The project is in the tendering phase by OBCC. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) had already been furnished, and administrative approval had been accorded," he said.

"The total project cost is Rs 297.59 crore. The construction work will begin after finalisation of the tender, and the targeted completion period is 36 months," he added.