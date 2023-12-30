Odisha govt to collect betel nut, fistful of rice from all households for heritage corridor project

Bhubaneswar, Dec 30 (PTI) In a bid to promote Jagannath culture at the village level, the Odisha government will collect betel nut and a handful of rice from all households across the state for the inauguration ceremony of the Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project in Puri on January 17.

This was decided by the state cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Saturday.

Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Pradip Kumar Amat said the programme will be carried out in all panchayats starting January 5, 2024.

The project is an initiative of the state government to advance the transformation of rural Odisha and promote the rich Jagannath culture on a global scale, according to Amat.

He added, "It is envisioned to mobilise people from block headquarters to Puri to participate in the dedication ceremony and Rs 20 crore will be allocated for this purpose." Furthermore, Rs 135.88 crore will be provided for organising Information and Education Campaign (IEC) activities at the GP/block level.

Chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena said LED screens will be installed in all panchayats and blocks to live telecast the project's inauguration.

The dedication ceremony of the project has been included as one of the initiatives under the Ama (Our) Odisha Nabin (New) Odisha scheme.

The government had previously approved a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, which has now been increased to Rs 4,214 crore, Jena added.

The cabinet, which approved 13 proposals, has also decided to allocate Rs 203.82 crore for awareness activities about various schemes in all panchayats under the AONO scheme.

Amat emphasised the need to build upon current initiatives to enhance rural infrastructure and accelerate growth, while preserving the state's rich cultural heritage. Therefore, the government has decided to organise awareness camps in 6,794 GPs under the Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha (AONO) scheme. The GP-level meetings will be conducted from January 15 to the first week of February.

Additionally, the cabinet has approved the proposal to allocate 5 acres of government land, free of premium, to the Public Health Foundation of India for the establishment of a permanent campus for the Indian Institute of Public Health in Bhubaneswar.

The government has also decided to procure 200 new e-buses to expand the MO BUS (My Bus) fleet by the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), with a total project cost of Rs 933.26 crore for 10 years, including procurement, operation, and maintenance.

Furthermore, the cabinet has approved the tender for the implementation of the LED Public Street Lighting Project in 110 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), with an estimated bidding cost of Rs 312.18 crore.

The cabinet has decided to extend the upper age limit for entry into government service, governed under the Odisha Civil Service (Fixation of Upper Age Limit) Rules, 1989, from 32 years to 38 years, in addition to relaxations for ST/SC/SEBC/Women and PwDs as prescribed by the government from time to time, as stated by Jena. PTI BBM AAM AAM MNB