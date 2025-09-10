Odisha govt to conduct field inquiry of 2.85 lakh excluded Subhadra beneficiaries

Bhubaneswar, Sep 10 (PTI) The Odisha government has decided to conduct a field-level inquiry into the eligibility of around 2.85 lakh beneficiaries who were excluded from receiving the third instalment of the Subhadra scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said on Wednesday.

Parida, who is also in-charge of the Women and Child Development Department, reviewed the BJP government’s flagship women’s welfare programme.

Subhadra Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on September 17 last year, is designed to provide Rs 50,000 to all eligible women aged 21 to 60 years over a period of five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29.

Each beneficiary will receive Rs 10,000 annually in two instalments of Rs 5,000 each. So far, three instalments have been given to over 1 crore women under the scheme.

Speaking to reporters, Parida said around 2.85 lakh beneficiaries have been excluded from the scheme for various reasons such as filing of IT returns, owning a vehicle and five acres of land, death declared in ration card list, etc.

Health, transport and other departments have been engaged to conduct field-level surveys of the beneficiaries, she said, adding that it will be completed in the next 15 days.

"Around 15,000 beneficiaries have been excluded from the scheme as they were declared dead in the ration card list. To authenticate it, the health department has already completed a door-to-door survey of around 14,000 women so far. Among them, 1,805 were found alive during the survey," she noted.

Similarly, around 37,000 women removed for owning vehicles will be re-verified by the transport department within seven days.

Once the survey reports are compiled, the findings will be placed before Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for a final decision, Parida said.