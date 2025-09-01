Odisha govt to develop new township on 800 acre outside Bhubaneswar: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Sept 1 (PTI) A new township will be built on 800 acre of land on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, Odisha's Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said on Monday.

The 'New Bhubaneswar' township will cover areas such as Mallipada, Daspur, Andharua, and Gothapatna, Mahapatra told reporters on the sidelines of the foundation day celebrations of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).

A Singapore-based firm has been engaged for survey and preparation of the detailed project report (DPR), he said.

The new township will have all modern amenities, he added.

BDA vice-chairman N Thirumala Naik said the government has about 80 per cent own land along with 200 acre of forest land in the area where the new city will be developed.

Only 26 acre of private land will be acquired for the project, he said.

"After approval of the master plan by the government, work will start for the project," he said.

Housing & Urban Development Secretary Usha Padhee said the government is also planning to build a 'Quad City', developing the area between Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Paradip as an economic hub.

Another economic zone will be developed linking Sunabeda, Koraput, Bargarh, and Sambalpur, while a northern region will emerge with Rourkela and Keonjhar's Barbil as key hubs, she said.

"Odisha's Quad City program, together with the 'Samruddha Sahar' scheme, is designed not just to expand urban areas but to strengthen the economy. This will provide a framework for balanced regional growth while enhancing Odisha's role in the national and global economy," she said.

Mahapatra also inaugurated a new park and playground at K9B in Kalinga Vihar. Spread over 2.3 acre, the playground has been complemented by a 1.36-acre park, both developed at an estimated cost of Rs 5.5 crore.

The BDA is simultaneously developing 20 playgrounds across the city at a total estimated cost of Rs 98 crore, with 19 of them nearing completion, officials said. PTI BBM BBM SOM