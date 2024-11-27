Odisha govt to disconnect power supply in villages where people engaged in wildlife poaching

Bhubaneswar, Nov 27 (PTI) Odisha Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo on Wednesday warned that the state government would disconnect the power supply of domestic consumers in villages where people are involved in poaching animals through deliberate electrocution.

Singh Deo made this statement in the Assembly in response to a query by BJP legislator Sidhant Mohapatra.

He explained that some villagers have been using live electric wires to poach wild boar and other animals, and that this dangerous practice has also led to accidental deaths of elephants and even humans. Recently, three elephants died in such an incident in Sambalpur district, bringing national criticism to the state, Singh Deo added.

"In such villages, after having a discussion with villagers in presence of forest officials, we will snap their electricity connections till they do not handover the culprits," he said.

He also appealed to all MLAs to support the government’s efforts in preventing poaching through electrocution and to help curb such practices in their constituencies. PTI BBM BBM MNB