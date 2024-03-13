Odisha govt to give Rs 25,000 honorarium to each Padma awardee from state

Bhubaneswar, March 13 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday announced a monthly honorarium of Rs 25,000 for each of the Padma awardees from the state.

In recognition to their significant contribution to society, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided to pay an honorarium of Rs 25,000 to the awardees from April this year, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said in a statement.

Padma awards, one of the highest civilian honours of India, is conferred on individuals who have brought glory to the country through excellent work in various fields. The Padma awardees from the state have enhanced the glory of Odisha through their talent and service to mankind, it said.

Till now, the President has conferred Padma awards on 105 eminent personalities from Odisha, which includes 90 Padma Shri, 11 Padma Bhusan and four Padma Vibhushan.