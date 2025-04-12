Odisha govt to install over 21,000 tubewells to tackle water crisis during summer: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Apr 12 (PTI) The Odisha government has decided to install 21,300 new tube wells across the state to tackle the water crisis during summer, Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik said.

The decision is part of a broader strategy to ensure reliable access to water for all, he said.

The state already has 5.2 lakh tube wells, and the new ones will be installed in places that face a crisis, he added.

"No community will be left without drinking water access," Naik said on Friday.

He said drinking water-related complaints will be resolved within seven days.

Naik, who is also the panchayati raj minister, said the government has decided to allot 1.60 lakh new houses under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana this year.

Priority will be given to differently-abled individuals, destitutes, and victims of natural calamities like floods and cyclones, he said.

The work orders for the construction of some houses have already been issued, while the remaining are in process, he said. PTI AAM SOM