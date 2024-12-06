Odisha govt to issue guidelines to clamp down obscene dance in jatra shows: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Dec 6 (PTI) The Odisha government has been preparing guidelines to curb obscene dance in jatra shows in the state, Odia Language, Literature and Culture minister Suryabanshi Suraj told the state Assembly on Friday.

In a written reply to a question of Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, the minister said the state government has been thinking seriously to clamp down on obscene dance shows by jatra parties. Guidelines are being prepared for this purpose, he said.

Last year, the previous BJD government had issued a direction to all district collectors and SPs to prohibit obscene dances and dialogues with 'double meaning' that are part of jatra and melody programmes. PTI BBM BBM RG