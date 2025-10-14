Odisha govt to launch scheme to empower women drivers

Bhubaneswar, Oct 14 (PTI) The Odisha government will launch a scheme to promote gender equality by empowering women drivers and supporting them with entrepreneurship opportunities, a state minister said on Tuesday.

The state government aims to empower 1,100 women under the ‘Atmanirbhar Mahila Su Vahak’ over a period of four years, Transport and Commerce Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena told reporters here.

As part of the scheme, the Odisha government will provide interest-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh for buying vehicles, he said.

Women, who completed driving training from recognised institutes, and having an annual income of Rs 3 lakh or more (in the 21-40 age group), can avail benefits of the scheme, Jena said.

In the first year of rollout, 200 women will receive the benefits, while 250 women will be covered under the scheme in the second year, 300 in the third year, and 350 in the fourth year, the minister said.

Banks will provide car loans at an interest rate of 11 per cent per annum, which will be borne by the state government. The beneficiaries will only pay the monthly EMI, officials said. PTI BBM RBT