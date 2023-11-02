Odisha govt to provide free Wi-Fi in public varsities

Bhubaneswar, Nov 2 (PTI) Odisha government has decided to provide free Wi-Fi on the campuses of all state-run universities so that students can easily access online study materials and e-books.

Advertisment

Higher education department special secretary Ramakanta Nayak has asked registrars of all state-run universities to furnish detailed estimates for installation of Wi-Fi facilities on the campuses.

"The Odisha government intends to provide free Wi-Fi for students on university campuses as most of the study materials are now-a-days available online," he wrote in a letter to all registrars on Wednesday.

While Utkal University and Rama Devi Women’s University here have been providing free Wi-Fi on the campuses, the latest move will benefit students of other universities.

Providing free Wi-Fi and 1GB data for students in all colleges and universities was promised by the ruling BJD in its election manifesto ahead of the 2019 assembly and general elections. PTI BBM BBM MNB