Odisha govt to recruit 20,000 junior teachers in schools

Bhubaneswar, Sep 11 (PTI) The Odisha government will recruit 20,000 junior teachers in primary and upper primary schools of the state. As per a notice issued by the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA), the eligible candidates can apply for the post of junior teacher (schematic) through online mode only from September 13.

They can submit online applications till October 10. No other mode of application will be accepted and there will be no examination fees, it said.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of marks secured on computer-based test (CBT) to be conducted by the government. The date, time and examination centre of the test will be mentioned on the admit card of the concerned candidates.

The other information including district-wise and category-wise posts is available on OSEPA’s website (osepa.odisha.gov.in). PTI BBM BBM RG