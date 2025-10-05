Odisha govt to revive Bhagabata Tungis in every village: CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Oct 5 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said his government would revive Bhagabata Tungis in every village across the state.

Bhagabata Tungi is a small cottage where villagers gather after the day's of hard work to discuss religion, scriptures and culture. These places are considered central to the spiritual, cultural and social fabric of Odisha’s rural life.

Attending the Srimad Bhagavad Mahotsav here, Majhi said the state government is committed to reviving and establishing "Bhagavad in every Odia home and Bhagabata Tungi in every village." Stating that youth play a key role in the development of society, the chief minister said learning the Bhagavad Gita is a powerful means to guide them on a spiritual path.

"The Srimad Bhagavad Mahotsav strengthens devotion, respect and core values in society. It encourages people to engage in righteous actions and fosters community development," Majhi said.

He noted that the Srimad Bhagavad focuses on five key principles — God, life, nature, time and karma — that guide human conduct and uphold universal order. Listening to the Bhagavat is considered ideal throughout life, he added.

He urged people to recite the Bhagavad Gita daily and said it can guide human life in a "healthy, religious and moral direction".

He said festivals like these reflect the unity in society and contribute to moral, religious and social progress among participants.

Majhi also said the state government has taken several initiatives to promote Odia culture and tradition from day one. PTI BBM BBM MNB