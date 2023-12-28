Odisha govt to roll out customised vehicles for patrolling in Similipal

Bhubaneswar, Dec 28 (PTI) The Odisha government will roll out 14 customised four-wheelers for patrolling in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj district, an official said on Thursday.

Forest and Environment Minister Pradip Kumar Amat will flag off the vehicles on Friday, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) (wildlife) Susanta Nanda said in a statement.

Nanda said the customised vehicles will assist in the movement of frontline staffers, transportation of camp equipment and provisions for the staffers as well as carrying out patrolling at night during which wild animals pose a risk to the lives of frontline staffers.

The vehicles will also protect the patrolling parties from poachers as two frontline staffers were killed by them in the recent past.

Nanda said the vehicles have been modified with support from state PSU Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC).

The four-wheel drive vehicles have been modified to suit the working environment inside the forests and carry out duty in all conditions, he said, adding it will help frontline staffers traverse steep ghat roads as well as muddy dirt roads during monsoons.

The PCCF said the vehicles have been fitted with winches, that would be helpful in rescue operations especially during monsoons, and remote-controlled movable searchlights to see all directions at night.

The vehicles will be deployed in the sensitive areas for use by the Similipal Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF), Joint Task Force (JTF) and other frontline staffers on protection duty, he added.