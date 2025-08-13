Odisha govt to set up 38 model mandis at Rs 300 cr in two years

Bhubaneswar, Aug 13 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday decided to set up 38 model mandis (agri marketing yards) in 30 districts of the state in two years with a cost of Rs 300 crore, an official said.

At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved a proposal in this regard along with six others.

These model mandis have been designed to provide seamless and efficient platforms for farmers, traders and other stakeholders by integrating all essential marketing activities under one roof, with upgraded infrastructure and digital systems, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said.

In the first phase, 14 large mandis, 17 medium and seven small ones will be set up in the financial years 2025-26 and 2026-27 with an approximate cost of Rs 300 crore, he said.

Out of that, Rs 150 crore will be mobilised from the resources of Regulated Market Committees (RMCs) and the remaining amount will be provisioned from the state plan scheme, Ahuja said.

The Cooperation Department has already made provision of Rs 50 crore under this scheme in the current financial year.

In the next phase, 62 mandis will be developed as model mandis and the process of identification has already started, he added.

The model mandis will have modern storage space, raised concrete drying platforms, cover sheds, quality testing kiosks, cooling chambers, farmers' rest-sheds, clean toilets, separate facilities for women farmers, eateries/canteens, vending zones, bank branches & ATMs, parking, electronic weigh bridges, retail outlets relevant to the farming community and waste disposal facilities.

The chief secretary also said that the Cabinet has approved a tender of Rs 382.40 crore for 24x7 water supply to all households of Sambalpur, Burla and Hirakud towns of western Odisha.

The amount includes construction of the entire project and its operation & maintenance for five years.

The construction work is scheduled to start from September and is targeted to be completed by August 2027, he said.

The state government has approved another proposal for implementation of LED public street light project (retrofitting) in all 110 urban local bodies of Odisha with a cost of Rs 350 crore, Ahuja said.

The government has decided to establish a world-class Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MOR) facility for aircraft at Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

The Cabinet has approved a special incentive package for the anchor MRO to facilitate the establishment of the facility, the chief secretary said.

This will be the first major MRO facility in eastern India and a key milestone to strengthen civil aviation infrastructure in Odisha, he added.

Further, the state government has decided to set up a separate Directorate of Museums for better management and coordination of the state museums.

Besides, the Cabinet has approved promulgation of rules for recruitment of faculties in the government-run colleges of nursing & ANM training centres. PTI BBM NN