Odisha govt to set up greenfield airport at Paradip, heliports in 14 districts

Bhubaneswar, May 2 (PTI) In a bid to strengthen aviation infrastructure in the state, the Odisha government has decided to establish a Greenfield airport at the port town of Paradip, expedite the development of the Shree Jagannath International Airport in Puri and construct heliports in 14 districts.

These decisions were taken during an ‘Aviation and Network Construction Management’ meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here on Thursday.

In addition to discussions on expediting the proposed Shree Jagannath International Airport (SJIA) in Puri and the upgrade of Rourkela Airport, the meeting resolved to proceed with the establishment of a Greenfield airport at Paradip, according to an official release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The meeting also focused on the development of key regional airports across the state, including those at Jeypore, Dand Bose, Rangeilunda, Gautama, Satibhata, Raisuan, Tushara, Jamadarpali, Malkangiri, Amarda Road, and Utkela, aiming to enhance regional connectivity.

"The state government also discussed the construction of heliports in 15 districts and the development of Biju Patnaik Aviation Centre (BPAC) at the airstrip at Birashol in Dhenkanal. The works department, as the nodal agency, has been given the responsibility of expediting these development works," it said.

Majhi directed officers to improve the infrastructure of public airports, increase flight connectivity and efficiency of aviation units.