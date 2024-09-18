Odisha govt to set up medical colleges in all districts: CM

Bhubaneswar, Sep 18 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said his government is committed to opening a medical college in each of the 30 districts and filling up vacant posts of doctors on a priority basis.

Addressing the annual conference of Odisha Medical Service Association (OMSA) in Balasore, Majhi called upon the doctors to work with dedication and upkeep the faith of people in the medical fraternity.

While accusing the previous BJD government of neglecting the health sector, the chief minister said that of the 15,774 sanctioned posts of doctors, as many as 5,765 have remained vacant for a long time.

He said that the previous government had appointed 443 doctors on ad hoc and contractual basis.

"Our government's priority is to fill up all the vacant posts soon and upgrade medical services in the state. Apart from doctors, there is also a big role of nurses in providing treatment to the people," the chief minister said.

"We will establish a medical college in each district," he said.

He said his government has increased the health department's allocation by 32 per cent in the 2024-25 fiscal.

"The government is committed to providing quality healthcare to all. We are all set to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme, the benefits of which were denied to the people of Odisha due to politics," he said.

Majhi claimed that the previous BJD government had not implemented the Ayushman Bharat scheme fearing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would get credit for it.

On demands of the OMSA, the chief minister said that doctors' incentives and housing problems will be sorted out soon.

He also assured the doctors of ensuring a safe environment where they can work without fear.