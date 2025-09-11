Odisha govt to set up Rs 40 crore ‘goshala’ for stray cattle in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Sep 11 (PTI) The Odisha government has decided to establish a model ‘goshala’ (cow shelter) here to ensure the care and protection of stray cattle, a minister said on Thursday.

The ‘goshala’, to be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore, will also be used for manufacturing medicines and other products from cow dung and urine, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already identified a place for the facility, he said.

“The goshsla will not only provide shelter to stray cattle but also serve as a production hub, where cow dung and urine will be processed to produce a variety of products, including medicines,” Mahapatra said.

He said stray cattle, including bulls and oxen, will be transported from roads to the goshala.

Mahapatra said that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had announced opening of goshalas in six municipal areas.

The goshala in Jaleswar of Balasore district will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore, while around Rs 5 crore will be spent to set up such facilities in five other towns, Mahapatra said.

The move will help in preventing accidents involving cattle and commuters, he added. PTI BBM NN