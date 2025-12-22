Odisha govt to spend Rs 160 cr for development of tourism in Koraput

Koraput, Dec 22 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Rs 160 crore would be spent for the development of tourism in the tribal-dominated Koraput district.

Majhi made the announcement on Sunday while addressing the five-day 'Paraba' festival organised by the district administration.

"The state government will spend at least Rs 160 crore for the development of tourism in the district," he said.

Majhi said the unparalleled natural beauty of Koraput attracts visitors from across the world.

"From Deomali, the highest peak of Odisha, to Duduma waterfall, Gupteswar and ancient Jain temples, the district has everything to emerge as a major tourism hub," he said.

The CM said the district has set an example with its unique produce such as Koraput coffee, millets, black turmeric and 'kala jeera' rice.

"Its natural resources are abundant, and the bauxite found here is among the best in the world," he said.

Majhi said the state government is committed to the welfare of tribals and Dalits.

"Over Rs 68,000 crore has been allocated for their welfare in the state budget," he said.

During the visit, the chief minister inaugurated 16 development projects worth over Rs 23 crore and laid the foundation stone for 70 projects worth Rs 521 crore, aimed at accelerating infrastructure and socio-economic development.

Tribal dances, music, crafts and cuisine are showcased at the 'Paraba' festival.