Odisha govt to sterilise, vaccinate around seven lakh stray dogs: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Aug 23 (PTI) The Odisha government on Saturday said it would soon start sterilisation and vaccination of around seven lakh stray dogs across the state as per the recent direction of the Supreme Court.

This was stated by Odisha Fisheries and Animal Resources Development minister Gokulananda Mallick here. He said the state government would implement the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in letter and spirit.

The minister said that the state has around seven lakh stray dogs and 64,000 domestic dogs.

"All the dogs will undergo the process directed by the apex court and will later be released. However, those found to be violent or suffering from rabies will be kept in shelters," the minister said.

He said the urban local bodies have been asked to ensure compliance with the new guidelines. NGOs and volunteers working for animal welfare will be roped in to manage feeding in identified sites and to assist in vaccination of dogs, the minister said Mallick also appealed to all people not to randomly feed stray dogs at any place. There should be specific areas where to feed the dogs to ensure the safety of both animals and humans. He said a fresh census will also be conducted to update the figure of the number of stray dogs.

The minister said that it was noticed that dogs are sustaining accidental injuries, and those can be reported to the authorities through the free number 1962.

The minister said that fish and meat shops should undertake their activities in specified areas in order to regulate dogs. The meat shops will be told to sell their products only at designated sites and dispose of remains responsibly.