Odisha govt urges pvt establishments to screen Puri heritage corridor inauguration event

Bhubaneswar, Jan 16 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday urged private establishments in the state to make arrangements for screening the inauguration ceremony of the Puri heritage corridor project.

Chief Secretary PK Jena said that CM Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the project between 1 pm and 3 pm on Wednesday, and noted personalities from across the country have been invited to it.

The state government has already declared Wednesday as a public holiday, he said.

"Private institutions, private schools and private business establishments are also requested to make arrangements for screening of the live telecast of Shree Mandira Parikrama Project inauguration," Jena said.

The chief minister appealed to the people to celebrate the day by lighting diyas, blowing conch shells, beating cymbals and doing kirtans.

As a part of the Rs 800-crore project, 800 metres around the 12th-century Jagannath temple has been redeveloped. Several amenities have been built for devotees as a part of it. PTI AAM AAM SOM